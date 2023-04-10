FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died and another injured Saturday night in a Pindo Court shooting.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 10:45 to the reported shooting at 1331 Pindo Court and found two victims one of whom transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to a release from the agency.

The other was dead at the scene, according to a release from the Florence County Coroner's Office.

Pindo Court, a mobile home community, is located off Fairfield Circle along North Cashua Drive south of Lucas Street.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Rashawn Devon Dickerson, 26, of Florence. His body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.