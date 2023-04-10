FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were shot Saturday night on Pindo Court in Florence.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 10:45 to the reported shooting and found two victims who were transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to a release from the agency.

Pindo Court, a mobile home community, is located off Fairfield Circle along North Cashua Drive south of Lucas Street.

A sheriff's office official said that as of Monday morning there is nothing new to release on this shooting.