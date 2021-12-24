 Skip to main content
Two people taken into custody following Florence County crash
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people are in custody following a single-vehicle crash on South McCall Boulevard by Florence Regional Airport.

Windy Hill firefighters were dispatched to the call about 3 p.m. to find a Ford SUV on its top by the west side of McCall Boulevard near Agri Supply on East Palmetto Street.

Firefighters were told the drive and passenger in the SUV ran from the crash toward National Cemetery Road.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies took two people into custody about a mile north of National Cemetery Road and held them for the South Carolina Highway Patrol which is investigating the crash.

The SUV appeared to have been north-bound on McCall Boulevard when it ran off the right side of the road and then rolled more than once before it landed on the left side of the road, upside down.

