Two shot, killed while driving near Alligator Road, US 76

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Two people are dead after shots were fired into their car Tuesday evening.
About 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alligator Road and US 76 a car was shot into multiple times, said Florence County Sheriff's Office Maj. Mike Nunn.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Malik Askins, 24, of Timmonsville, and Lydia Thompson, 18, of Florence.
Anyone with information regarding the killings is asked to contact sheriff's office investigator at 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or submit a tip on the agency's free app for Apple and Android devices. You can also submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting information at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P3Tips app on your phone or calling 888-CRIME-SC. You can earn cash rewards up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of people involved in crime.