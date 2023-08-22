FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were shot in the early Sunday morning hours at a West Lucas Street club in Florence.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to Club Level at 2:31 a.m. and found two victims who were being treated for gunshot wounds before being transported to Florence area hospitals for further treatment, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

No suspects are in custody and the sheriff's office has indicated the conditions of the victims will be unavailable.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at 843-6652121, extension 80172. People can also leave a tip through the sheriff's office's free app for smartphones or call in a tip to Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.