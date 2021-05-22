Two stabbed, two arrested at Florence family gathering

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were stabbed and two people arrested during a Friday night family gathering on June Lane in Florence.

Florence Police responded Friday at 8:30 p.m. to the incident and were told the bystanders had transported the two stabbing victims to the hospital.

Officers arrested two people at the scene, according to a release from the agency.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and more information will be released, Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.