Two stabbed, two arrested at Florence family gathering

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were stabbed and two people arrested during a Friday night family gathering on June Lane in Florence.
Florence Police responded Friday at 8:30 p.m. to the incident and were told the bystanders had transported the two stabbing victims to the hospital.
Officers arrested two people at the scene, according to a release from the agency.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and more information will be released, Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.
