FLORENCE, S.C. -- Teamwork Friday lead to two arrests in the Thursday night slaying of JaQuincy Byrd on Williams Bouevard in Florence.

Florence Police working with Darlington County Sheriff's deputies and SLED agents at 1:40 p.m. arrested Joseph Jace Walker Ford, 19, of Crestwood Drive, Florence, near Meadowbrook Drive and Foxhall Drive in Darlington and, at 6 p.m., arrested Jonathan Edward McPhail Jr., 20, of Crestwood Drive, Florencd near Crestwood Avenue in Darglington, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Ford is charged with murder while McPhail is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Both were taken to Florence County Detention Center to await their initial appearance and a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

Thursday at 9:50 p.m. Florence Police responded to Tallulah Street and Williams Boulevard where they found Byrd's who died at the scene.

"We are proud of our officers’ tireless efforts and grateful for the assistance from our area law enforcement partners in the timely apprehension of these suspects," Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said through the release.