Two townhome developments could be coming to Celebration Boulevard

FLORENCE, S.C. — One development of townhomes has been built at the northern end of Celebration Boulevard and another could be coming.
Last month, the city of Florence's Planning Commission unanimously approved the sketch plan of an 8-unit building to be located near where Festival Lane turns toward its intersection with Celebration Boulevard.
Those townhomes are already built and occupied.
The townhomes are on a 0.53-acre lot owned by Legacy LLC.
On Tuesday, the planning commission is expected to consider a request from CCS Holdings to develop a parcel of land behind the Fire It Up building into two six-unit townhome buildings.
The units in the buildings will be connected to one another by a carport. Each unit will have three parking spaces: one space under the carport; one driveway space behind the unit and one parallel parking space in front.
The Planning Commission is also expected consider the annexation zoning of, and the sketch plan for, the development a single-family residential subdivision to be located on an 88-acre parcel of land at the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and Gilbert Drive.
The property is owned by Palmetto Corporation of Conway.
The plan proposed to the commission includes developing 142 single-family homes on 54 of the acres, the use of 30 additional acres for open space, and the zoning of a 4.1-acre piece of property at the intersection into a commercial property.
Tuesday's planning commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will likely be available for viewing and public participation electronically.