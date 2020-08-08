Two townhome developments could be coming to Celebration Boulevard

FLORENCE, S.C. — One development of townhomes has been built at the northern end of Celebration Boulevard and another could be coming.

Last month, the city of Florence's Planning Commission unanimously approved the sketch plan of an 8-unit building to be located near where Festival Lane turns toward its intersection with Celebration Boulevard.

Those townhomes are already built and occupied.

The townhomes are on a 0.53-acre lot owned by Legacy LLC.

On Tuesday, the planning commission is expected to consider a request from CCS Holdings to develop a parcel of land behind the Fire It Up building into two six-unit townhome buildings.

The units in the buildings will be connected to one another by a carport. Each unit will have three parking spaces: one space under the carport; one driveway space behind the unit and one parallel parking space in front.

The Planning Commission is also expected consider the annexation zoning of, and the sketch plan for, the development a single-family residential subdivision to be located on an 88-acre parcel of land at the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and Gilbert Drive.