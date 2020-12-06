 Skip to main content
Two West Florence students selected for All-State Choir
FLORENCE ONE SCHOOLS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two students from West Florence High School have been selected for the 2020-21 All-State Choir.

The singers are Hunter Daniels and Caroline Smith.

Statewide auditions were held virtually this year.

Both students were selected for All-State last year as well.

Daniels is a junior who has been in the ensemble for three years.

Smith is a senior who has been a member of the school's auditioned Knight Edition vocal ensemble for four years.

Nikki Raines is the director of choirs at West Florence High School and prepared the students for their auditions.

The 2020-2021 SC All-State Choir event will be held in May and will include instruction from distinguished composers, conductors and professors from across the United States.

Hunter Daniels

Daniels
Caroline Smith

Smith
