U-Haul and self-storage facility could move into former K-Mart
U-Haul and self-storage facility could move into former K-Mart

K-Mart

The former K-Mart building on Hoffmeyer Road may become a U-Haul and self-storage facility.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — A U-Haul business might be moving into the former K-Mart building on Hoffmeyer Road. 

On the agenda for the monthly meeting of the Florence Board of Zoning Appeals is a request from Amereco Real Estate Company, the parent company of U-Haul, for a screening variance for the property. 

The company plans to convert the building into indoor and outdoor self-storage and a retail place to sell moving and hauling supplies. It also plans to have outdoor areas for equipment storage and pickup and drop-off. 

The former K-Mart closed in October 2017. Sears Holdings, the parent of K-Mart since 2004 when K-Mart's holding company purchased Sears, announced the closure in early July 2017 as it sought to shore up the struggling retailer and save itself from bankruptcy. This effort did not succeed and the holding company declared bankruptcy in 2018. It has since begun to emerge from bankruptcy but those plans are still being worked out. 

The board is expected to consider the matter at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The meeting of the board will be conducted via Zoom and available to the public via the city's YouTube channel. 

