FLORENCE, S.C. — U.S. Army Fort Lee, named after Confederate general and slave holder Robert E. Lee and located in Prince George County, Va., Thursday became Fort Gregg-Adams — in part to honor a Florence native.

Fort Lee started in WW I and became a permanent Army post in 1950. It was named for Virginia native Lee, a West Point graduate and later superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Army colonel, Confederate general, and president of Washington & Lee University.

This change is part of the effort to rename installations, buildings, ships, and other items that were once named for people who served in the Confederate States of America Army or opposed the elimination of slavery.

The “Adams” in the name is the late WW II Col. Charity Adams, who commanded the 6888th Central Postal Directory during WW II. The unit was based in England and composed predominantly of African American female soldiers.

Adams was born in North Carolina, and she grew up in Columbia, daughter of a father who was a minister and a mother who was a teacher. Adams was the valedictorian at Booker T. Washington. She earned a scholarship to Wilburforce University in Ohio, one of the premier African American colleges at the time.

The "Gregg" is Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg. Gregg is a native of Florence and received his elementary education in Florence before his family moved to Virginia. Gregg joined the Army in 1945 as WW II was coming to a close, and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, as well in posts throughout the U.S., Germany, and Japan.

Gregg began his career at segregated Fort Lee in the 1940s and became one of the highest-ranked minority military officers. He retired in 1981 after 36 years of service to the Army and the nation. He is in his mid-90s now and living in Virginia.