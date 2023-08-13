FLORENCE, S.C. — To a group gathered Thursday, U.S. Congressman Russell Fry said his goal is to get the federal government “back to basics” to reduce spending and lower inflation.

Fry visited the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to give an update on the goings-on in Washington D.C. and to connect with local leaders. Around the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions of South Carolina, Fry said he has been looking to better understand the areas he serves.

“Every time we’re in a district, we come in, we meet with industries, we meet with local leaders, we really keep a strong ear to the ground, because there are so many opportunities, particularly when we travel around,” he said. “There are a lot of similarities between municipalities and counties, but there’s also a lot of nuance differences, so understanding that allows us to better represent this district.”

The biggest issue to people in the Pee Dee region right now is inflation, according to Fry. He said wages are not keeping up with inflation, which causes people to get further behind on credit card bills and other debt.

“If you look at the exit polling in 2022 and you look at the issues the American people care about, the economy is number one. It still is,” Fry said. “Working families are getting punched every single day right now because eggs are considered a delicacy, the price of gas is almost unaffordable.”

To help curb inflation, he said the nation needs to limit its spending and lower the national debt. By getting back to what Fry called the “fundamentals of what government should be doing,” the rest of the economy will sort itself out, he said.

The House of Representatives is getting back to the traditional appropriations method of creating budgets, which gives individual representatives more control over what goes in the budget, according to Fry. In previous years, he said representatives were given a single, massive budget document that they would be expected to vote on in 24 hours.

Another thing impacting the economy, according to Fry, is the amount of money the government spent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, he said President Joe Biden “came in and did all these big packages of spending” even though the money former President Donald Trump spent “had not gone through the economy yet.”

“They dumped money on top of money that already hasn’t gone out the door, and it just created this pressure, this upward pressure for inflation,” Fry said.

He also mentioned increasing border security, bolstering domestic energy production and rethinking military spending as topics of interest.

After what he called a “30,000-foot view” of what he and others are working on in the House of Representatives, Fry took questions from the audience about topics ranging from hospitals to alien invaders.

President and CEO of McLeod Health, Donna Isgett, asked if congress is paying attention to the crisis hospitals across the country are going through. Specifically, she said many are operating in the red right now due primarily to staffing issues.

Fry said congress is paying attention and is looking particularly at rural hospitals. He is not a part of the committee that is looking into it though, so he said he is unsure exactly what they are doing about it.

State Sen. Mike Reichenbach asked if there was anything that can be done to repair the political division seen in Washington D.C., both within political parties and across them.

Fry said it is doable and that collaboration happens more than is reported. Even if politicians disagree on most things, they usually still can work together on the things they agree on, he said.

City of Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin asked what the government’s essential services are that he wants to get back to focusing on. Fry said those services are courts, military and infrastructure are the main things the government should be focused on.

“The federal government has gotten too large too quick. It’s cumbersome, it’s burdensome. Businesses are stifled all the time. You don’t have economic growth, and then, of course because of that, you have this general malaise,” he said.

One person asked if he believed aliens were real after the congressional hearings on the topic. Fry said he was unsure, but that we live in a big universe, and something else is probably alive out there.