WASHINGTON, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered more than $66,000 in back wages for 20 workers at six Pee Dee NAPA Auto Parts locations following an investigation.

U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found that Bellinger Parts Group Inc. — which operates the businesses as NAPA Auto Parts stores — made illegal deductions from employees’ pay at six South Carolina locations for store damage, cash register shortages and uniforms. These deductions caused some workers’ pay to fall below the $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage for all hours worked, a Fair Labor Standards Act violation, according to a release from the agency.

The division recovered $66,322 in back wages for 20 workers.

The affected stores are NAPA Auto Parts, 160 Bentree Lane, Florence; NAPA Auto Parts, 612 Pearl Street, Darlington; NAPA Auto Parts, 913 Highway 301 North, Dillon; NAPA Auto Parts, 116 Third Loop Road, Florence; NAPA Auto Parts, 1016 S 5th Street, Hartsville and NAPA Auto Parts, 1806 East Highway 76, Marion.

Bellinger Parts Group also failed to pay non-exempt salary counter salespeople and delivery drivers overtime for hours over 40 in a workweek. Investigators also learned the employer did not include non-discretionary sales bonuses in some employees’ regular rate when calculating correct overtime rates, causing Bellinger Parts Group to pay overtime premiums at rates lower than required by law.

“Employers who deny workers their full earnings make it harder for employees to provide for themselves and their families and give these employers an unfair advantage over law-abiding competitors,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia. “Other employers should use the outcome of this investigation as a reminder to review their pay practices to make certain they avoid violations that have costly consequences.”

Employers can contact the Wage and Hour Division at its toll-free number, 1-866-4-US-WAGE.

