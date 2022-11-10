 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. Marshals, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner

  • 0
Shaun Wayne Wiles
US Marshals Service

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The U.S. Marshals Service and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a prisoner who escaped from Clarendon County Jail early Thursday morning.

Authorities are searching for Shaun Wayne Wiles, who fled the Manning holding facility at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Wiles was being held on a dangerous drug charge. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information directly leading to Wiles’ location and arrest.

Wiles is a white, 43-year-old male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has a tattoo of the name Melissa on the right side of his neck.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shaun Wiles, we ask that you call the U.S. Marshals Service, call 1-877-WANTED-2 (926-8332), or call 911, submit an anonymous WEB-TIP, or TEXT NHTIP with any information to TIP411.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nicole to bring wind, rain to Pee Dee

Nicole to bring wind, rain to Pee Dee

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Pee Dee can expect rain and wind -- plenty of both -- as the remnants of Tropical Storm expected-to-be Hurricane Nicole heads north along the East Coast.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump reportedly 'furious' after Dr. Oz lost to Fetterman in Pennsylvania

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert