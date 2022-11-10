U.S. Marshals, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The U.S. Marshals Service and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a prisoner who escaped from Clarendon County Jail early Thursday morning.

Authorities are searching for Shaun Wayne Wiles, who fled the Manning holding facility at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Wiles was being held on a dangerous drug charge. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information directly leading to Wiles’ location and arrest.

Wiles is a white, 43-year-old male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has a tattoo of the name Melissa on the right side of his neck.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shaun Wiles, we ask that you call the U.S. Marshals Service, call 1-877-WANTED-2 (926-8332), or call 911, submit an anonymous WEB-TIP, or TEXT NHTIP with any information to TIP411.