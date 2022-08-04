U.S. News rankings showcase specialty programs at MUSC Health-Charleston and beyond

MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston maintains its status as the top hospital in South Carolina in newly released rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The hospital’s ear, nose and throat and obstetrics and gynecology programs were singled out as high achievers in their specialties. Other programs were named high performers, including some at MUSC Health’s new hospitals around the state.

Top hospital in South Carolina

Of an estimated 108 hospitals in South Carolina, MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston extends its hold on the state’s top spot for an eighth year in a row. U.S. News bills its rankings as a way to help patients find the best medical care.

Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and MUSC executive vice president for Health Affairs, University, congratulated the team. “Across the board, it’s been a time of challenge and incredible opportunity for all of our care teams, and their commitment to ensuring that our patients are receiving the right care, in the right place and at the right time hasn’t wavered.”

ENT

U.S. News & World Report has consistently ranked MUSC Health’s ear, nose and throat team among the top such programs in the United States. This year is no exception, with the program earning the No. 15 spot. The rankings use data sources such as Medicare and opinion surveys of specialized physicians.

Robert Labadie, M.D., Ph.D., serves as chairman of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina. He leads the ENT program. “I am delighted with our continued ranking in the top 15 of U.S. News & World Report, which is a testament to the strength of the department across all subspecialties of otolaryngology, including our research program which ranks No. 13 in terms of funding from the National Institutes of Health,” Labadie said.

“Such external validation speaks volumes about our local, regional and national reputation as well as the services we provide to citizens of South Carolina and beyond in alleviating the burden of disease and improving overall health.”

OB-GYN

MUSC Health’s OB-GYN program earned a No. 16 ranking from U.S. News & World Report. That means it qualifies as offering highly skilled care, a designation that U.S. News says gives patients a clear idea of where to go for surgery or special care that poses technical challenges or a significantly heightened risk of harm.

Program leader David Soper, M.D., called the work a team sport. “Each physician works hard to develop a focused area of expertise that then can be used to not only provide the very best care to our patients but also educate their colleagues regarding best practice. This translates into expert care and an optimal patient experience.”

High performers

U.S. News named multiple MUSC Health programs as “high performing” specialties. You can find the full list in this news release. The high performers include programs in three of MUSC Health’s newer locations: Florence, Lancaster and Midlands. All scored mentions for their chronic obstructive pulmonary disease programs.

"I want to congratulate our care team members on achieving the highest rating from U.S. News & World Report,”said Tallulah Holmstrom, M.D., chief medical officer of the Midlands Division. “Being recognized is a huge accomplishment and I am thankful for the dedication and commitment to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina and beyond through education, research and patient care.”