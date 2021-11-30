 Skip to main content
Unattended candle leads to Tuesday morning Florence fire
Unattended candle leads to Tuesday morning Florence fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- An unattended candle early Tuesday morning started a fire and left a family homeless heading into the holidays.

Florence firefighters responded to 1024 Clement Street at about 12:27 a.m. and arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the duplex, according to a release from the agency.

Firefighters launched an interior attack while a crew handled search and rescue responsibilities in the apartment. Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, according to the release.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Florence fire department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and was assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and Florence Police officers.

