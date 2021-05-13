Under pressure from Henry McMaster, Florence City Council drops mask mandate

Jebaily and Barnes spoke about the possibility of confusion and frustration for city residents who would be asked to abide by two different rules one for the city center and one for everywhere else. Barnes also said she would prefer the city keep the mandate.

Braddock said Option A did not follow the science. He said the Centers for Disease Control had said earlier Tuesday that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors around other vaccinated people and that Option B more closely followed the science.

Councilman William Schofield did not speak but voted against the resolution implementing Option A.

Jebaily then changed his position after being assured by Peterson that the city could revisit the issue later. McCall then amended his motion to revisit the city center mandate at the council’s July meeting.

Braddock then asked what the city residents should look for to determine what the council may do in June.

Gibson-Hye Moore said she would look at the overall trend.

The council voted four to three in favor of Option A. Voting yes were Myers Ervin, Jebaily, Gibson-Hye Moore, and McCall. Voting no were Barnes, Braddock, and Schofield.

Thursday’s meeting was held two days after McMaster issued an executive order that invalidated the city’s mandate.

