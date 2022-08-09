Uneedia Deas turns 100 today

FLORENCE – Uneedia Deas will celebrate her 100th birthday today,

“She has had 100 years blessed years of life and is still holding on to God’s unchanging hand,” said her son Jimmie Deas. She is a living testimony of her two favorite songs: “God is a Good God,” and “Prayer Changes Things.”

God is still being praised with the patting of her feet and clapping of her hands. She is an inspiration and blessing to all her family, church family and friends, he said.

The Florence City Council honored Deas and her 100th birthday with a proclamation at Monday’s meeting.

Deas was married to the late Thomas Deas Sr. for almost 71 years. Her husband died about 12 years ago at the age of 94. Together they raised 11 children, all of whom are still living to celebrate with her, along with 38 grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.

“I have two sons over 80 years old,” she said. “The youngest child is 59. All others are between 80 and 59 old.”

Deas was asked by her children to what she attributes her longevity. She said there are three main things: Honoring her parents from a child and teaching her children to honor their parents, living a life as a Christian, loving people, and treating everyone with respect and living a life of prayer and believing in the power of prayer.

She was also asked what significant changes she has seen in her lifetime. These changes had to do with the treatment of people. Deas said she has seen a world with no more “Colored Only” and “White Only” signs around town, no more riding in the back of the bus and no more waiting all day in a separate waiting room to see the doctor.

Deas said her family lived in a farmhouse and farmed the land where the Super Walmart is today on South Irby Street.

In her lifetime she has gone from share cropping, living in a farmhouse to owning and living in her own house, said her son.

It’s her birthday, and Deas said, “I always had a love for flowers.”