FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of people initially filing for unemployment in the Pee Dee remained steady from July 5 to July 11.
The latest information provided by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce indicates that 614 people applied for initial unemployment benefits in Florence County during the week. The number of initial filers has remained between 865 and 549 since early May. In total, since the shutdowns were enacted to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients in mid-March, 17,363 people have applied for initial benefits in Florence County. This would represent 25.67% of the May county workforce.
In neighboring Darlington County, 280 people applied for initial unemployment benefits for the week. The number of initial filers has remained between 274 and 381 since early May except during the weeks ending June 6 (571) and June 13 (448). Overall, 8,319 people have applied for initial unemployment benefits since mid-March in Darlington County. This would represent 26.55% of the county's May workforce.
Marion County, the easternmost county in the six-county Pee Dee region, had 230 of its residents apply for initial unemployment benefits last week. The county has seen between 184 (week ending July 4) and 298 (week ending May 2) each week since late April. Since mid-March, 4,464 people, or 34.18%, of the county's May workforce, have applied for initial unemployment benefits in the county.
In Williamsburg County, the southernmost of the six counties, 196 people sought initial benefits last week. The county has seen numbers between 104 (the week ending May 30) and 295 (the week ending April 25) since late April. A total of 3,589 people have sought benefits since mid-March, representing 28.92% of the county's May workforce.
A total of 272 people in Dillon County sought initial unemployment benefits last week. This number is the second-highest number of initial claims since mid-March. During the week ending April 18, 309 people sought initial benefits. Prior to this week, Dillon County's number of initial claims had been below 200 since the week ending June 6 when 207 people filed. Overall, 3,237 people have filed initial claims in Dillon County, representing 24.25% of the county's May workforce.
And in Marlboro County, 111 people filed for initial benefits during the week ending July 11. The number of filers has remained between 94 (the week ending June 20) and 146 (the week ending May 23) except for the week ending June 6 when 314 people filed. Overall, 3,347 people have made initial claims in Marlboro County, representing 34.03% of the county's May workforce.
South Carolina saw 19,329 initial claims during the previous week. The number of initial claims in the state is the highest since the week ending June 6 when 19,366 initial claims were made. The number of claims this week also represents the first increase since June 6. Overall, 671,079 people, or 27.71% of the state's May workforce, have made initial unemployment claims since mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.