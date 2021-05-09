Union Jack? Which driver is that?

DARLINGTON, S.C. − NASCAR fans are nothing without their flags.

On Sunday morning on the grounds outside Darlington Raceway before the Goodyear 400, it almost seemed as if it's a rule that RVers attending NASCAR races must display flags. Usually, these flags indicate support for a particular driver – Chase Elliott flags are very popular and truck series driver Grant Enfinger flags were given out to some fans earlier in the weekend – or a cause such as the United States America or former President Donald Trump.

But Janet Littlejohn proudly displayed a Union Jack, the flag of the United Kingdom, outside her RV.

Littlejohn said she was born in England to a military family. She said when she started attending races, she began displaying the flag.

She said she usually tries to attend one or two races a year. Littlejohn said she plans to attend the fall race at Martinsville, Virginia. She added that she also has attended races at Homestead, Richmond, Charlotte and Bristol.

Sunday represented a return to the Track Too Tough to Tame. She said she likes the family reunion-like atmosphere of the fans attending the race.

Littlejohn said she is in the process of picking a new favorite driver. Her previous favorite, Jimmie Johnson, retired at the end of the 2020 season to race the road courses of the Indy Car Series. She said her process will include looking at the driver’s name, his car’s paint scheme and his results on the track.