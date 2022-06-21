United Way of Florence County holds annual awards luncheon

FLORENCE – United Way of Florence County held its Second Annual Awards and Allocation Luncheon at St. Luke Lutheran Church on Tuesday.

Sarah Sweeney, director of resource development at United Way, welcomed guests and spoke about the campaign.

Les Ward, board chair of the United Way of Florence, recognized 2021-2022 United Way supporters. The Top Giver award was presented to PGBA/BCBS. The Top Giver Award for the largest individual donation of the 2022 fiscal year was presented to Roger Hux and Julia Krebs.

The top two givers at each level were presented plaques. They were: Platinum Level, $70,000 plus, Assurant; Gold Level, $40,000-$69,999, WestRock and McLeod Health; Silver Level, $10,000-$39,999, Pepsi of Florence and the city of Florence; and Bronze Level, $5,000-$9,999, UPS and Ruiz Foods, Inc.

The company with the greatest increase in giving last year was also recognized. That was Pepsi of Florence, which added another $10,000 to its contribution.

Live United Award was presented to Field Fastener in recognition of its embodiment of what it means to Live United. Give. Advocate. Volunteer.

The Partnership Award was presented to QVC, Inc. Through a partnership with QVC, United Way of Florence hosts a monthly “Shop for a Good Cause” event where individuals can donate $75 in exchange for a bag that they can fill up with high-end makeup, skincare and hair care products of their choice from QVC. So far, Sweeney said the event has generated nearly $40,000.

All proceeds go to United Way of Florence County which benefits 22 agencies and 30 programs in Florence County.

The next Shop for a Good Cause event is 4-8 p.m.

Guest speaker was Rich Rowlett, site leaders of Florence operations at Field Fastener. He has been with the company for seven years.

Originally from South Beloit, Illinois, Rowlett said he moved to Florence about three years ago and fell in love with the city.

“I enjoy everything about it,” he said.

He said Field Fastener had a strategic plan in 2010 to become a $100 million company in 10 years. At the time, it was a $28-$30 million company. By 2019, it had reached its goal. Leadership team began to think about what the next goal should be. Some wanted it to be about sales and others about the company’s mission. They put it to a vote. Tied at seven each, the CFO broke the tie and voted for the mission.

Rowlett said once a quarter they have a lunch and learn and invite an organization to come out to the plant to tell them about what they do and how Field Fastener and its team can help them.

He said they want to improve the lives of Field Fastener team members. One thing the company does is provides employees with 40 hours a year to donate to community service. He said the company also matches what employees donate to charitable organizations.

He said every new employee is presented the book “The Go-Giver” to read and afterwards they have a conversation about the book.

Rowlett said he joined United Way because he loves to help out in his community and enjoys bringing smiles to people’s faces.

Mackenzie Webb, board secretary/Collective Impact Task Force chair, United Way of Florence County, said this year United Way of Florence County allocated $500,000 to its partner agencies.

She said United Way of Florence County will be transitioning to the Collective Impact Model, which is a more strategic approach to funding programs.

She said a taskforce of community leaders has already been assembled to get them started on this journey.

She said they will be distributing a needs assessment survey in the community to determine the needs of Florence County, not just partner agencies.

“We want to know what you are passionate about. We want to see what your needs are for this community,” Webb said. “This phase of transition to collective impact will dictate much of the work United Way of Florence County will do in the future so it is imperative that we hear from all of you today.”

A communitywide survey is available on the organization’s website, and a series of community conversations will be held across the county from now until September. UWFC encourages all members of the community to join the conversation. Survey responses will help United Way and other organizations across the county, form impactful initiatives that will create lasting change in Florence County.

Survey participants will have the option to enter into a giveaway for a $100 gift card. Five winners will be selected, said Jenna Nance, director of marketing and agency relations, United Way of Florence County.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.