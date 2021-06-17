United Way of Florence County hosts inaugural Awards and Allocation Luncheon

He said the city has more than $100 million worth of infrastructure problems here in the city of Florence just in storm water damage. He said it is going to take “all of us working together” to tackle this problem.

“Nonprofits in the city of Florence combining together is one of the greatest things that could probably happen for this city and its citizens and county citizens around the county,” Schofield said. “To date we have raised over $30,000 this year for United Way. I’d like to think that is a great step forward. I think we need to do more…because you guys are the voice for our constituents and our citizens. You know exactly the struggles they are facing, and what they need to do to be able to prevail from those situations. The city of Florence understands the importance of working through the United Way to do good works in the community by addressing three key areas – healthcare, education and financial stability.”