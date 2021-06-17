United Way of Florence County hosts inaugural Awards and Allocation Luncheon

FLORENCE – The United Way of Florence County held its inaugural Awards and Allocation Luncheon on Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church in Florence.
The Top Giver award for 2020-21 was presented to BlueCross BlueShield/PGBA.
Top givers at all levels of giving were also recognized.
Bronze level, $5,000—$9,999 was ACS Technologies and PNC Foundation.
Silver level, $10,000-$39,999 was Pepsi Cola of Florence and City of Florence.
Gold level, $40,000 to $69,999 was McLeod Health and WestRock.
Platinum level, $70,000 and up, was Assurant.
Guest speaker was Florence City Councilman William Schofield. Schofield is a Florence native whose family has been serving the community for more than five generations.
He serves as the vice president of Carolina SupplyHouse Inc. and president of Carolina Enterprises Inc. He is the vice chairman of Construction on the Florence Habitat for Humanities Board of Directors, a member of the Florence Breakfast Rotary Club and a 10-year member of the Pee Dee Homebuilders Association.
Schofield spoke about how the county, city and community can work together. He talked about some areas where the city is moving forward. He said the city and Duke Energy are working on a project to install LED street lights in the city. He said there are 4,500 street lights that can be converted to LED lights. He said that is a massive project and undertaking for the city and Duke Energy.
He said the city has more than $100 million worth of infrastructure problems here in the city of Florence just in storm water damage. He said it is going to take “all of us working together” to tackle this problem.
“Nonprofits in the city of Florence combining together is one of the greatest things that could probably happen for this city and its citizens and county citizens around the county,” Schofield said. “To date we have raised over $30,000 this year for United Way. I’d like to think that is a great step forward. I think we need to do more…because you guys are the voice for our constituents and our citizens. You know exactly the struggles they are facing, and what they need to do to be able to prevail from those situations. The city of Florence understands the importance of working through the United Way to do good works in the community by addressing three key areas – healthcare, education and financial stability.”
He said that as a city councilman he needs to have a vision of what is going to be best for generations to come, to be forward thinking.
The act of service is the greatest thing a person can do and you do that every day, he said.
Les Ward, board chairman, said those involved with the United Way and the many agencies it supports think about not just today but future generations. They represent selflessness.
Ward also presented the campaign awards.
Cameron Packett, president of the United Way of Florence County welcomed everyone to the luncheon. Dwyane Brockington, executive committee member of the United Way, gave the invocation. Quincy Kennedy, CIC chair and Joe Craig, campaign and donor relations director, gave remarks.
Kennedy and Craig spoke about the challenges of this past year for nonprofits and for fundraising.
Craig said it was a difficult year for fundraising and they didn’t meet of their goals, but he is looking forward to 2021-22.