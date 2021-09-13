 Skip to main content
United Way of Florence County seeks volunteers for 30th annual Day of Caring
UNITED WAY OF FLORENCE COUNTY

FLORENCE, S.C. – Volunteers interested in participating in the United Way of Florence County’s Day of Caring still have time to sign up.

The 30th annual event is scheduled for Friday.

So far this year, 33 companies have signed up to help complete 62 projects, but 31 projects remain.

United Way of Florence County is urging others to donate time and resources that will make a huge difference in the community and the hearts of volunteers.

UWFC’s Annual Day of Caring creates opportunities for individuals, companies, organizations, etc., to make a difference right here in their community by completing projects such as painting, yard work, construction, etc., for United Way’s partner agencies.

Anyone who is interested in in participating in this year’s Day of Caring should visit uwflorence.org/day-of-caring or contact United Way of Florence County’s office at uwfloinfo@uwflorence.org or 843-662-2407.

The United Way of Florence County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been a cornerstone of the social service sector in Florence County for more than 65 years.

Its mission is to positively impact the needs of our community by strengthening relationships, programs and services that produce measurable results and improve the quality of life and to be recognized as the leading health and human services support agency in the Pee Dee through resource development and community impact initiatives.

