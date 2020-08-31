United Way of Florence County to host Day of Caring

FLORENCE, S.C. – United Way of Florence County will host its 28th annual Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 18.
Last year, more than 400 volunteers participated in works of volunteerism across Florence County to help complete more than 70 projects.
This year, the United Way of Florence County has 80 projects to complete for 20 agencies in our local community.
United Way of Florence County has seen an increase in a range of needs throughout the county and believes that volunteers can still make a difference during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We still consider it to be a huge success to host Day of Caring this year and complete projects for our agencies after everything our community has faced during this pandemic,” said Farris Lupo, United Way of Florence County’s operations and agency director. “We are encouraging all individuals, groups, organizations, etc., to LIVE, GIVE and HELP our LOCAL community.”
United Way of Florence County will limit group size, taking extra precautions and adhering to CDC guidelines to ensure safety for all who participate.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering should visit uwflorence.org or contact Farris Lupo at 843-662-2407 or via email at flupo@uwflorence.org.
