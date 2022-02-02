United Way receives $5,000 211.org sponsorship in honor of Marion Dwight Hall

FLORENCE, S.C. – United Way of Florence County has received a $5,000 sponsorship for its 211 assistance-referral service in honor of the late Marion Dwight Hall, who died in June of 2021. The sponsorship was given by Hall’s son.

Cameron Packett, president of United Way of Florence County, said the gift will support one of the most popular and important services the organization provides the Florence area.

“People in our community use the 211 service every day for access to a comprehensive range of local and national resources, in areas including health, jobs, veterans’ services, child and maternity support, suicide prevention and a host of others,” Packett said. “This generous gift will help ensure that United Way can continue to provide a program that directly benefits so many in our community.”

People in need of resource referrals can call 2-1-1 to speak to an operator for help, while online users can filter through resources based on specific need. The 211 service is free, confidential and available 24/7 to anyone in need in Florence County.