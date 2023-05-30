Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Department Saturday will launch the first of three planned gatherings to stress its Unity with the Community -- a program designed to increase trust and communication between the department and members of the community.

Saturday's Unity with the Community takes place at Northwest Park, 801 Clement St., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will include a host of community organizations.

"It's a partnership and we really need to develop those relationships," Capt. Mike Brandt said. "It takes that trust for them to share bits of information because they have to see that our ability to be able to follow through on that information is greater and giving them protection than the threat of the bad actor."

"Those are things we're working on continually; no relationship is perfect. We're making our best efforts through this relationship building," he said.

This is one of several outreach programs the department has, including Greg's Groceries which provides officers on patrol with pre-packed food boxes to be shared with those in need they encounter on their rounds.

"Another one of those outreach programs we have where we're really making effort to engage with our community and provide them services that don't traditionally come from the police department," Brandt said.

The relationship between a law enforcement agency and the community it serves can be a force multiplier that serves as an information pipeline on what is going on in the community.

Setting aside a specific time for this is one way the department is working through a shortage of officers brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the great retirement.

When the department is fully staffed, officers who spend time in offices and cruisers have more time to spend out in the community meeting with residents and learning about neighborhoods.

"If we can get up to fully staffed it means we might be running from call to call to call sometimes but will afford us more time to be proactive in enforcement measures but also community measures. It'll give our officers more time to get out of the vehicle and engage with the community," he said.

Saturday's event, though, gives the department dedicated time.

"This gives us an opportunity to do it a little differently, engage in a positive manner," Brandt said. "We're still answering calls for service but we're also setting aside time for officers to engage."

Gathering with the department Saturday will be Sav-A-Lot, McDonald's, McLeod Safe Kids, SC Works, Florence County Dispatch, Red Bull, Florence Housing Authority, Pee Dee Coalition, Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, Florence County Library, Timmonsville Rescue Squad, Raldex, Serve and Connect, American Cancer Society, PDRTA, S&W Printing, Courtney's Cupcakery, the U.S. Army, Mike Reichenbach Ford, Big Stan's Food Truck, Florence Fire Department, Florence County EMS, Pee Dee Mental Health and Voodoo Child, who will provide music for the event.

"There will be some food, snacks and takeaways," Brandt said. "We normally have a grill going. It varies but normally we'll have hot dogs and with the food truck there'll be other offerings."

A flyer for the event indicates there will also be school supplies on hand.

This summer's other scheduled events include June 24 at Iola Jones Park and July 15 at Levy Park.