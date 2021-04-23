University of South Carolina president to visit Marlboro County High School

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen is set to visit Marlboro County High School on Monday morning.

The school district announced that Caslen would visit at 10:30 a.m. to deliver the keynote speech at a Gamecock Connections conference.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our students to receive firsthand, real-time knowledge and information about all processes for college,” said Gregory McCord, superintendent of Marlboro County School District. “This type of mentor program is just what we need to get our students excited about furthering their education.”

Gamecock Connections is a mentorship initiative Caslen developed to inspire young men and women across the state to be successful and realize that higher education is not only accessible, but also affordable.