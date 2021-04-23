 Skip to main content
University of South Carolina president to visit Marlboro County High School
University of South Carolina president to visit Marlboro County High School

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen is set to visit Marlboro County High School on Monday morning.

The school district announced that Caslen would visit at 10:30 a.m. to deliver the keynote speech at a Gamecock Connections conference.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our students to receive firsthand, real-time knowledge and information about all processes for college,” said Gregory McCord, superintendent of Marlboro County School District. “This type of mentor program is just what we need to get our students excited about furthering their education.”

Gamecock Connections is a mentorship initiative Caslen developed to inspire young men and women across the state to be successful and realize that higher education is not only accessible, but also affordable.

Gamecock Connections provides mentorship through socially distanced in-person and virtual conferences where undergraduate students work with high school students around a University of South Carolina-developed curriculum that focuses on financial literacy, leadership and ethics, and science, technology, engineering and math. The curriculum is built by experts in each academic unit across their campus from College of Education, Engineering, Arts and Sciences to the Darla Moore School of Business. The main curriculum has been developed by the Youth Empowerment in Schools and Systems lab at Columbia campus.

The curricular focus for Monday’s conference includes three main areas: leadership and ethics, science, technology engineering and math, and financial literacy. It will feature a keynote speech from Caslen to the school’s 9th- and 10th-graders.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

MUSC Health-Florence Division welcomes new CEO
Local News

MUSC Health-Florence Division welcomes new CEO

FLORENCE, S.C. – Julian "Jay" Hinesley has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of MUSC Health’s Florence Division effective mid-May 2021. The Florence Division encompasses MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center and their medical practices and affiliates.

