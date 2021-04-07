University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The result of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake.
The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.
After Lorraine died, Clemson released a statement to offer its condolences to Moore and her family on their loss.
Moore has donated roughly $10 million to Clemson's education school. The education school at Clemson is named after her father, who served as a captain of the Tigers' football team.
The University of South Carolina — Moore is a graduate of the school and has donated roughly $75 million to the school — did not express its condolences to the Moore family until the day after Moore sent her letter to the board of trustees.
The belated condolences did not sit well with the Lake City billionaire.
The Post and Courier reported that Moore's letter called the university's failure to offer its condolences before her letter "thoughtless, dismissive and [an example of] graceless ignorance."
Moore continued to say that she was embarrassed and humiliated by her association with the university board. She added that the deepest regret of her life was the effort and resources that she expended on the university's behalf.
Moore's letter is the latest in a series of difficulties between her and the board.
She wrote another letter in 2019 arguing that the board should restart its search for the school's next leader after the retirement of Harris Pastides rather that doing what the board ultimately did: hire former United States Military Academy Superintendent Robert Caslen.
The Post and Courier reported that Moore has not interacted with the university administration since Caslen was hired but that she still works with the business school that carries her name.
Moore also previously served as a trustee on the board from 1999 to 2011 when she was replaced by former Gov. Nikki Haley.