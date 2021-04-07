 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
0 comments
top story

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

{{featured_button_text}}
Darla Moore

Darla Moore

 CONTRIBUTED

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The result of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. 

The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

After Lorraine died, Clemson released a statement to offer its condolences to Moore and her family on their loss. 

Moore has donated roughly $10 million to Clemson's education school. The education school at Clemson is named after her father, who served as a captain of the Tigers' football team. 

The University of South Carolina — Moore is a graduate of the school and has donated roughly $75 million to the school — did not express its condolences to the Moore family until the day after Moore sent her letter to the board of trustees. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The belated condolences did not sit well with the Lake City billionaire. 

The Post and Courier reported that Moore's letter called the university's failure to offer its condolences before her letter "thoughtless, dismissive and [an example of] graceless ignorance." 

Moore continued to say that she was embarrassed and humiliated by her association with the university board. She added that the deepest regret of her life was the effort and resources that she expended on the university's behalf. 

Moore's letter is the latest in a series of difficulties between her and the board. 

She wrote another letter in 2019 arguing that the board should restart its search for the school's next leader after the retirement of Harris Pastides rather that doing what the board ultimately did: hire former United States Military Academy Superintendent Robert Caslen. 

The Post and Courier reported that Moore has not interacted with the university administration since Caslen was hired but that she still works with the business school that carries her name. 

Moore also previously served as a trustee on the board from 1999 to 2011 when she was replaced by former Gov. Nikki Haley. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun
Local News

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man is behind bars following the execution of a search warrant. The Florence Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a search of a residence in the 900 block West Sumter Street yielded approximately 63 grams of cocaine base –commonly referred to as crack cocaine–, approximately 15 grams of cocaine, 103 grams of marijuana, and 2 handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway
Local News

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. –  A major road connecting Florence and Darlington may soon be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (SC Route 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert