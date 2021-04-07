University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The result of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake.

The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

After Lorraine died, Clemson released a statement to offer its condolences to Moore and her family on their loss.

Moore has donated roughly $10 million to Clemson's education school. The education school at Clemson is named after her father, who served as a captain of the Tigers' football team.

The University of South Carolina — Moore is a graduate of the school and has donated roughly $75 million to the school — did not express its condolences to the Moore family until the day after Moore sent her letter to the board of trustees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The belated condolences did not sit well with the Lake City billionaire.