University Place exhibit will take a look at small things, beauty of the wild

FLORENCE, S.C. — University Place Gallery will play host to two solo exhibitions that explore the natural world from two different perspectives.

Photographer Daniel Kariko presents an extensive group of images of insects in large format archival inkjet prints with Suburban Symbiosis: Insectum domesticus.

These images were made using a scanning electron microscope and optical stereo microscope to reveal the beautiful details of small creatures who are mostly overlooked on a daily basis. The result of his photographic method achieves a stunning portrait-like effect inspired by the tradition of 17th-century Dutch masters.

Each of the insects appearing in this exhibition were obtained by the artist at either his home or workplace. The body of work sheds light on the environmental effects of the increasing human occupation of insect habitats.

Michael Cassidy’s exhibition, A Stillness, is a group of traditional, yet contemporary, oil paintings that range in size.

The works document the beauty of flora and fauna the artist finds close to his home in West Columbia. Each painting is impeccably crafted and meant to reflect a beauty found only in the wild; one that is capable of inspiring creativity and wonder.