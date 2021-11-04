University Place Gallery exhibit designed to make viewers think

"These are pillow forts that aren't comfortable. It's a comfort that is twisting and turning and not solid and the figure hiding underneath may feel safe, but it is not a safe space to be in," Cumming said. "For a lot of kids the pillow fort is a place to go and have their imagination and should be fun but for some kids that's where bad things can happen. It's not a safe space."

In another painting a man in a chair takes liberties with a woman standing nearby.

"It's his portrait but he's lifting her skirt. We're just being guys, we're just joking around," she said.

"The piece in the corner, most of it is implied tension and implied hurt," Cummings said as she walked through her collection. "The piece over here where the gentleman is overpowering and in a larger scale than everyone else, so (exhibit visitors) might have experiences with that kind of power structure in their family they can realte to."

A Victorian sofa sits in the exhibit — in two pieces.

"I absolutely did" have fun cutting it in half, Cummings said. "I videotaped myself cutting it. Most of the furniture I do use I find free or very cheaply.