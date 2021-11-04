University Place Gallery exhibit designed to make viewers think

FLORENCE, S.C. — Yvette Cummings' paintings on display now at FMU's University Place Gallery in Downtown Florence — Disruptive Experiences — are a colorful exposition of scenes designed to make viewers think, and then maybe think again.
"I try to make work that is visually appealing," Cummings said as she helped install her exhibition. "Once you start to really look at the composition and also the narratives that you see it is an uncomfortable situation. There might not be explicit violence there, there might not be explicit assault but you are left feeling uncomfortable like maybe you watched something you should be watching."
Cummings' art varies from small to large paintings to piles of furniture and destroyed furniture.
"That's one thing that I learned years ago in my art school training is to have meaning and message behind the artwork," Cummings said. "For me, I'm exploring kind of this work as a nexus of a couple of different ideas but the overall arching theme is that I'm really talking about survivorship of child sexual abuse but also how that translates from an adult's perspective looking back at that time period. That's what the furniture pieces are much more about."
The pillow fort is front and center in the exhibition — as well as the gallery's front display window.
"These are pillow forts that aren't comfortable. It's a comfort that is twisting and turning and not solid and the figure hiding underneath may feel safe, but it is not a safe space to be in," Cumming said. "For a lot of kids the pillow fort is a place to go and have their imagination and should be fun but for some kids that's where bad things can happen. It's not a safe space."
In another painting a man in a chair takes liberties with a woman standing nearby.
"It's his portrait but he's lifting her skirt. We're just being guys, we're just joking around," she said.
"The piece in the corner, most of it is implied tension and implied hurt," Cummings said as she walked through her collection. "The piece over here where the gentleman is overpowering and in a larger scale than everyone else, so (exhibit visitors) might have experiences with that kind of power structure in their family they can realte to."
A Victorian sofa sits in the exhibit — in two pieces.
"I absolutely did" have fun cutting it in half, Cummings said. "I videotaped myself cutting it. Most of the furniture I do use I find free or very cheaply.
"There's something about the beauty and elegance of it. There is a specific almost feminine furniture I'm using. Victorian style and Victorian damask style," she said. "Then there's this huge gaping wound I put into the piece there."
Cummings' children are frequently her models. One piece on display features two of her daughters and is one of her favorites.
"It is a couple of years old but it still punches me in the gut when I look at it. It is one of the favorites," Cummings said. "Oldest child and middle daughter. This is a pose they did naturally with each other. It really showed their ages and protection."
Disruptive Experiences is on exhibit through Dec. 16.
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.