University Place will exhibit paintings from five artistically diverse women
University Place will exhibit paintings from five artistically diverse women

FLORENCE, S.C. − Staff members at the University Place Gallery on North Dargan Street in Downtown Florence were hanging the portraits Thursday that will be the Beauty + Strength exhibition when it opens Nov. 3.

The exhibit will feature paintings, drawings and mixed media from Ija Charles, Sharika Hooks, J. Renee, Adrian Smith and Maya Smith.

"Each of the women in this artistically diverse group speaks powerfully and beautifully through their individual voices and distinct creative modes," according to a news release on the exhibit.

  • Charles’ work functions as the voice of a younger generation, as she focuses on painting vibrant images in a narrative expressing community, hope and joy.
  • Hooks explores portrait and self-portrait through humorous mixed media works, which include textural, photographic and abstracted imagery.
  • J. Renee weaves stories from the past into the present by fusing painted portraits with found historical objects.
  • Adrian Smith utilizes delicate dreamlike watercolor layers to create intimate and honest portraits that often conjure political and social commentary.
  • Maya Smith illustrates the power of the figure and portrait through her use of saturated colors and meticulously rendered value compositions.
