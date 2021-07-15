Unknown company to invest $66.5 million and create 430 new jobs in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. – An as yet unknown economic development project could result in an investment of $66.5 million and the creation of 430 jobs in Florence County.
The Florence County Council approved a resolution that will allow the county to move forward with a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the company.
Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith said the project would be a warehouse and distribution facility. He added that the company's investment would include $59.5 million in real property (land and buildings) and $7 million in personal property (equipment). He said that construction is scheduled to be completed in late 2022 or early 2023 with operations to begin shortly thereafter.
He added that the company would pay significantly above the county's average wage.
Smith said the agreement between the county and company calls for a 30 year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, a 6% assessment ratio, and a millage rate of 0.3611 mills. He said the county would provide special source revenue credits of 75% during the first five years the facility is open, 50% in years six through 10 and 25% in the remaining 20 years of the agreement.
He added that the agreement does contain clawback provisions should the company fail to meet its end of the deal.
The county council also moved forward on three other economic development projects Thursday.
The council approved on third and final reading ordinances authorizing fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with QVC to grow its Florence facility and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative to establish its company headquarters in Florence County.
QVC announced in June that it planned to invest $27.5 million and create 360 new jobs in Florence County.
Smith said in June that the investment would include $6 million in land and $21 million in other assets including renovations to the company’s facility on TV Road. He added the agreement calls for the county to provide a 30-year fee-in lieu-of-taxes agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio, a millage rate of 0.361 mills and special source revenue credits of 10% for the first 15 years.
Smith told the Florence County Council in May that the relocation of Pee Dee Electric's headquarters would result in an investment of between $13 million and $15 million. He added that the agreement calls for the company to receive a 30-year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio and a millage rate of 361.1 mills.
Florence attorney Greg Hendrick also spoke to the council about the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative agreement. He said he lived in the area and he and his neighbors had questions about the need for the project and how the headquarters would fit into the area.
The county council also took steps toward the development of Florence Industrial Park East, the site of a planned spec building located near the intersection of US Routes 76/301 and East Old Marion Highway.
The council voted to award a contract to Digging Deep Construction of Gable in the amount of nearly $2.25 million for the construction of a road, a building pad, and other infrastructure on the site.
The cost will be funded by the county's economic development bond issue ($1.55 million), a South Carolina Department of Commerce site enhancement grant ($500,000) and a Duke Energy grant ($200,000).
The council also voted to award a contract for $49,457 to Skyline Signs of Conway for a monument sign to be placed at the site.
The cost will be funded from the county's economic development bond issue.