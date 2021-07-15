Unknown company to invest $66.5 million and create 430 new jobs in Florence County

The county council also moved forward on three other economic development projects Thursday.

The council approved on third and final reading ordinances authorizing fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with QVC to grow its Florence facility and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative to establish its company headquarters in Florence County.

QVC announced in June that it planned to invest $27.5 million and create 360 new jobs in Florence County.

Smith said in June that the investment would include $6 million in land and $21 million in other assets including renovations to the company’s facility on TV Road. He added the agreement calls for the county to provide a 30-year fee-in lieu-of-taxes agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio, a millage rate of 0.361 mills and special source revenue credits of 10% for the first 15 years.

Smith told the Florence County Council in May that the relocation of Pee Dee Electric's headquarters would result in an investment of between $13 million and $15 million. He added that the agreement calls for the company to receive a 30-year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio and a millage rate of 361.1 mills.