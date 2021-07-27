Unlike confirmed cases, coronavirus deaths aren’t spiking in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A few days after South Carolina passed the half-million mark for confirmed coronavirus cases, the state reported 827 confirmed cases, 272 probable cases and one confirmed death on Tuesday.
The Pee Dee reported 58 confirmed cases, nine probable cases and no deaths.
In the past week, the death total has been 20, but the confirmed case total has been 5,001.
Florence County led the region with 21 confirmed cases and five probable cases. Marion County (14/0) was next, followed by Dillon County (10/0), Darlington County (7/3), Williamsburg County (5/1) and Marlboro County (1/0).
A week ago, eight confirmed cases and three probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee and 230 confirmed cases and 94 probable cases were reported in the state.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 502,094 confirmed cases, 109,500 probable cases, 8,716 confirmed deaths and 1,167 probable deaths.
The state reported 9,856 tests were conducted with 10.6% positivity. To date, 8,433,934 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
Of the 8,370 hospital beds that are occupied in the state, 453 (5.31%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients. That’s up 156 from a week ago. Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 133 are in ICU (29.36%). That’s up 54 from a week ago. And 49 of the COVID-19 patients are ventilated (10.82%). That’s up 23 from a week ago.
As of Sunday, 3,927,286 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,172,698 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (50.6%) and 1,904,403 are fully vaccinated (44.3%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.