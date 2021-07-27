Unlike confirmed cases, coronavirus deaths aren’t spiking in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A few days after South Carolina passed the half-million mark for confirmed coronavirus cases, the state reported 827 confirmed cases, 272 probable cases and one confirmed death on Tuesday.

The Pee Dee reported 58 confirmed cases, nine probable cases and no deaths.

In the past week, the death total has been 20, but the confirmed case total has been 5,001.

Florence County led the region with 21 confirmed cases and five probable cases. Marion County (14/0) was next, followed by Dillon County (10/0), Darlington County (7/3), Williamsburg County (5/1) and Marlboro County (1/0).

A week ago, eight confirmed cases and three probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee and 230 confirmed cases and 94 probable cases were reported in the state.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 502,094 confirmed cases, 109,500 probable cases, 8,716 confirmed deaths and 1,167 probable deaths.

The state reported 9,856 tests were conducted with 10.6% positivity. To date, 8,433,934 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.