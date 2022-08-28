UPDATE: Coroner releases identities of victim, suspect in Florence apartment shootings

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A 47-year-old Florence woman was fatally shot at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sedgefield Apartments, 1300 Valparaiso Road, in Florence.

The 50-year-old suspect in the shooting barricaded himself in an apartment after law enforcement arrived at the apartment complex. The suspect subsequently took his own life by gunshot, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said in a press release.

The victim has been identified as Tamika McGray. She had been shot multiple times. The suspect has been identified as Jerome Bernard Mouzone, the coroner said.

Florence Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Mike Brandt said police responded to a report of a shooting at the apartment complex at approximately 7 p.m.

When police officers arrived, they discovered a female shooting victim in one of the apartments. She died from her injuries on scene, Brandt said in a media release.

The officers also learned the suspect in the shooting had barricaded himself in a nearby apartment, he said. Officers discovered the suspect deceased in the apartment.

During the investigation, Florence Police warned residents around Sedgefield Apartment to remain in their apartments and homes.

The Florence Police Department's Emergency Response Team and Florence County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to the shooting incident. Florence Fire Department vehicles also were on scene.

The Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate the incident.