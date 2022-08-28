 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Two dead at Sedgefield Apartment shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people died Sunday night at the Sedgefield Apartments, 1300 Valparaiso Dr., in Florence.

Florence Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Mike Brandt said police responded to a report of a shooting at the apartment complex at approximately 7 p.m.

When police officers arrived, they discovered a female shooting victim in one of the apartments. She died from her injuries on scene, Brandt said in a media release.

The officers also learned the suspect in the shooting had barricaded himself in a nearby apartment, he said. Officers discovered the suspect deceased in the apartment.

During the investigation, Florence Police warned residents around Sedgefield Apartment to remain in their apartments and homes.

The Florence Police Department's Emergency Response Team and Florence County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to the shooting incident. Florence Fire Department vehicles also were on scene.

The Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner's Office continue to investigate the incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Brandt said.

