UPS delivered for Florence Veterans Park committee

FLORENCE, S.C. − One person who played a key role in getting the relic of honor for Wednesday's Veterans Day program traveled from Atlanta to be on hand for its unveiling.

The threat of bad weather Wednesday, and maybe a touch of the luck of 2020, put an end to the unveiling, but that didn't make it any less special when Vanessa Hawkins of UPS in Atlanta walked out to see the relic.

"Its a beautiful piece," she said of the piece of bulwark from the USS Arizona once submerged in Pearl Harbor and now encased in glass at the Florence Veterans Park.

When the need arose to get the relic from Pearl Harbor to Florence, U.S. Army Col. (RET) Barry Wingard said he reached out to UPS to see if it could lend a hand, and Hawkins came through.

In approximately one week, the crate was transported across the Pacific and the United States to Florence, where restoration work began.

"UPS Foundation sponsored it," Hawkins said. "We know it's a legacy for South Carolina We're all about legacies. We have our UPS veterans far and wide, and we had to be a part of this."