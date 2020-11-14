Upstate continues to drive SC COVID numbers, Pee Dee numbers top 100

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,617 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, 86 probable cases, nine confirmed deaths and no suspected deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 105 cases with Florence County responsible for approximately half of the number: 54 confirmed cases. Williamsburg County reported a dozen cases, Chesterfield County reported 11 cases, Darlington County reported 10 cases, Dillon County reported nine cases, Marion County reported five cases and Marlboro County reported four cases.
Florence County reported 11 probable cases, Darlington County reported nine probable cases and Dillon County reported one probable case.
Dillon County reported the confirmed COVID death of a middle-aged resident.
Upstate counties and clusters of cases around the state's urban areas continue to drive the big numbers.
Greenville County reported 275 cases, Spartanburg County reported 168 cases, Anderson County reported 86 cases and Pickens County reported 69 cases, combining for 598 of the state's cases.
Richland County reported 117 cases while Lexington County reported 93 cases.
York County reported 122 cases, Horry County 94 cases and Charleston County 62 cases.
These totals bring the state's cumulative total to 182,943 confirmed cases, 11,071 probable cases, 3,844 confirmed deaths and 266 probable deaths.
So far the state has conducted 2,311,405 and has 69 mobile testing sites planned and 216 sites available. Find a testing site near you at scdhec.gov/COVID19testing.
Friday the state tested 10,519 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests). Of those tested, 15.4% percent tested positive.
South Carolina hospitals Saturday reported 79.57% inpatient bed utilization rate, a 74.2% ICU bed utilization rate and a 25.85% ventilator utilization rate.
Hospitals reported 8,851 occupied inpatient beds, 1,125 occupied ICU beds, 497 ventilators in use, 781 COVID patients hospitalized, 183 of them in ICU beds and 93 of them ventilated.
Florence County reported 149 beds available, Darlington County reported 66 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 21 beds available, Dillon County reported 33 beds available, Marion County reported four beds available and Williamsburg County reported 11 beds available.
