Upstate continues to drive SC COVID numbers, Pee Dee numbers top 100

These totals bring the state's cumulative total to 182,943 confirmed cases, 11,071 probable cases, 3,844 confirmed deaths and 266 probable deaths.

So far the state has conducted 2,311,405 and has 69 mobile testing sites planned and 216 sites available. Find a testing site near you at scdhec.gov/COVID19testing.

Friday the state tested 10,519 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests). Of those tested, 15.4% percent tested positive.

South Carolina hospitals Saturday reported 79.57% inpatient bed utilization rate, a 74.2% ICU bed utilization rate and a 25.85% ventilator utilization rate.

Hospitals reported 8,851 occupied inpatient beds, 1,125 occupied ICU beds, 497 ventilators in use, 781 COVID patients hospitalized, 183 of them in ICU beds and 93 of them ventilated.

Florence County reported 149 beds available, Darlington County reported 66 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 21 beds available, Dillon County reported 33 beds available, Marion County reported four beds available and Williamsburg County reported 11 beds available.