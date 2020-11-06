Upstate counties drive rise in state COVID numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 953 new confirmed cases and 105 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 15 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

The Pee Dee Friday recorded 66 confirmed cases, led by Darlington County with 17 cases. Florence County followed with 15 cases, Marlboro County reported 10 cases, Marion County reported nine cases, Chesterfield County reported six cases, Dillon County reported five cases and Williamsburg County reported four cases.

Darlington County also reported 13 probable cases, Chesterfield Florence and Marlboro counties each reported five probable cases, Dillon County reported two probable cases and Williamsburg County reported four probable cases.

Florence and Chesterfield counties each reported one death.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday's numbers were driven by Upstate counties Greenville (145 cases), Spartanburg (115 cases), Anderson (77 cases) and Pickens (53 cases). Richland County (63 cases) and Lexington County (52 cases) also reported high numbers.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 173,186, probable cases to 9,686, confirmed deaths to 3,748, and 257 probable deaths.