Upstate counties drive SC COVID numbers; Pee Dee reports 78 cases Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,348 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and 100 probable cases along with 17 confirmed deaths from the virus along with one probable death.

Pee Dee counties Friday reported 78 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases. Florence County reported 29 cases and five probable cases, Darlington County reported 16 confirmed cases and nine probable cases, Chesterfield County reported eight cases and thee probable cases, Marion County reported eight confirmed cases and one probable cases, Williamsburg County reported eight cases and two probable cases and Marlboro County reported six confirmed cases and two probable cases.

Florence County reported one confirmed death of an elderly resident.

Friday's totals bring to 181,243 cumulative confirmed cases and 10,858 probable cases along with 3,835 confirmed deaths and 266 probable deaths from the virus for South Carolina.

Friday's state numbers were driven in part by three Upstate counties that accounted for roughly one-third of all cases for the day: Greenville County with 242 cases, Spartanburg County with 109 cases and Anderson County with 99 cases.

