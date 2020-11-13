Upstate counties drive SC COVID numbers; Pee Dee reports 78 cases Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,348 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and 100 probable cases along with 17 confirmed deaths from the virus along with one probable death.
Pee Dee counties Friday reported 78 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases. Florence County reported 29 cases and five probable cases, Darlington County reported 16 confirmed cases and nine probable cases, Chesterfield County reported eight cases and thee probable cases, Marion County reported eight confirmed cases and one probable cases, Williamsburg County reported eight cases and two probable cases and Marlboro County reported six confirmed cases and two probable cases.
Florence County reported one confirmed death of an elderly resident.
Friday's totals bring to 181,243 cumulative confirmed cases and 10,858 probable cases along with 3,835 confirmed deaths and 266 probable deaths from the virus for South Carolina.
Friday's state numbers were driven in part by three Upstate counties that accounted for roughly one-third of all cases for the day: Greenville County with 242 cases, Spartanburg County with 109 cases and Anderson County with 99 cases.
Charleston County reported 92 cases while Richland County reported 60 and Horry County reported 59 cases.
In South Carolina, 9,198 individual test results were reported Thursday (not including antibody tests). Of those tested, 14.7% tested positive.
The state currently has 82 mobile testing sites planned and 218 permanent testing sites available.
South Carolina hospitals Friday reported a 78.56% inpatient bed utilization rate, 74.84% ICU bed utilization rate and 24.95% ventilator utilization rate.
Hospitals reported 8,936 occupied inpatient beds, 1,282 occupied ICU beds, 481 ventilators in use, 775 COVID patients hospitalized, 188 of them in ICU beds and 89 of them on ventilators.
Florence County reported 149 beds available, Darlington County reported 66 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 21 beds available, Dillon County reported 33 beds available, Marion County reported four beds available and Williamsburg County reported 11 beds available.
