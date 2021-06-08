Upstate hospital accepts baby surrendered under Daniel's Law

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Officials with the AnMed Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Anderson recently accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The African American baby girl was born on June 5 and weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Anderson County DSS took custody of the child. A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for July 15 at 2 p.m. at the Anderson County Family Court.

This is the fourth Daniel’s Law baby surrendered in South Carolina during the 2021 calendar year.

A safe abandonment such as this is a perfect time to remind the public that the SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to abandonment for babies up to 60 days old.