Uptown Soul Food gives back with food giveaway
top story

Uptown Soul Food gives back with food giveaway

Uptown Soul Food

Uptown Soul Food co-owner Roderych Hickman hands out a box containing food to a person stopping by the restaurant for a giveaway Monday morning.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Roderych Hickman and his finance, Carol Myers, returned a favor to the community Monday morning. 

Hickman and Myers are the owners of Uptown Soul Food, located in the former Walmart shopping center near the intersection of South Fifth Street and Hartsville Crossing. 

"[We're] just giving back to the community," Hickman said. "They've been doing a lot of support. People have been coming out and showing some love and things of that nature." 

Restaurants are among the hardest hit by the lockdowns enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the National Restaurant Association. In a letter to then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the association added that a survey of 6,000 restaurants had shown that 87% of those restaurants had suffered an average of a 36% drop in sales during the pandemic. 

Hickman added that he partnered with S.C. Carolina Sen. Gerald Malloy to hold a food giveaway last month. Monday morning was the second giveaway.

Malloy, S.C. Rep. Robert Williams and members of the Hartsville Police Department were on hand Monday morning to hand out the food boxes to people stopping by. 

"It means a lot [for Malloy and Williams to be on site Monday morning]," Hickman said. "They come by like twice a week. And when they do come on Thursday or Friday or Sunday or whatever, a lot of people come in just meet and introduce themselves to them." 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Local News

Clarios closing Florence battery recycling center

FLORENCE, S.C. – A company that may have been set to invest $100 million in Florence County is closing one of its Florence facilities instead. A spokeswoman for Clarios, a company operating a distribution and battery recycling facility in Florence, told multiple media outlets that the company was preparing to close its recycling facility on March 22. 

