Urgent care center coming to Pamplico Highway
Gold Star Urgent Care

A GoldStar Urgent Care soon will be located in a shopping center along Pamplico Highway across from the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence soon will have another urgent care center.

A sign indicates that Gold Star Urgent Care location soon will be located in a Pamplico Highway shopping center across from the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center. 

An urgent care center normally sees patients that have an issue that needs to be taken care of right away but is not life threatening. 

Information available online indicates that GoldStar is owned Latoya Lane. On an alumni listing for Central Carolina Technical College, Lane is described as a Florence native working as a nurse practitioner at McLeod Health with the goal of opening her own practice some day. 

There is a McLeod Health Urgent Care Center and two Doctor's Care centers in Florence according to Google Maps. 

