Urgent care center coming to Pamplico Highway

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence soon will have another urgent care center.

A sign indicates that Gold Star Urgent Care location soon will be located in a Pamplico Highway shopping center across from the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.

An urgent care center normally sees patients that have an issue that needs to be taken care of right away but is not life threatening.

Information available online indicates that GoldStar is owned Latoya Lane. On an alumni listing for Central Carolina Technical College, Lane is described as a Florence native working as a nurse practitioner at McLeod Health with the goal of opening her own practice some day.

There is a McLeod Health Urgent Care Center and two Doctor's Care centers in Florence according to Google Maps.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.