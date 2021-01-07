US Army instructor, former Florence resident Soto dies from COVID-19

FORT LEE, Va. -- A former Florence resident and US Army soldier based at Fort Lee Saturday was the 15th active-duty soldier to die from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Stars & Stripes, citing US Army spokesman Jefferson Wolfe, reported that Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Maria Soto, 38, died Saturday at John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va., from complications related to the coronavirus.

Soto served in the Army for more than 20 years, most recently at Fort Lee as a training instructor with the Alpha Company of the 244th Quartermaster Battalion, Wolfe said. During her career, Soto had also been assigned to Mannheim, Germany, Fort Jackson, S.C., and Fort Drum, N.Y.