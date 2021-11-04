USA Track and Field CEO speaks at Florence diversity conference

FLORENCE
The ballroom of the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing was filled to hear from USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel Thursday afternoon. Siegel, USA Track and Field CEO since 2012, provided the keynote address at the bi-annual Diversity Works Initiatives training conference and luncheon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today