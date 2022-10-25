USC welcomed 6,500 freshmen to campus, Amiridis says

FLORENCE – The University of South Carolina welcomed its largest freshman class in the university’s history this fall,university President Michael Amiridis said.

Approximately 6,600 students are first-time freshmen, and if you count the transfers and exchange students, the University of South Carolina has more than 8,000 new students on campus this fall.

“That is a strong indicator of where we are,” Amiridis told the Florence Rotary Club on Monday at Victors.

There are 3,500 South Carolinians in the freshman class. He said more than 500 students are from the greater Florence area.

“One out of three will pay zero tuition and fees,” he said. “One out of three of our undergraduate students from South Carolina get a free higher education.”

Amiridis said don’t look at the sticker price. Look at what students pay in South Carolina.

“We have a very strong freshman experience program,” he said. “The freshman experience program is recognized across the county.”

He said they have been teaching this for 50 years, and it is recognized at one of the top programs in the country.

Every year, Amiridis said, USC has a new group of students, along with returning students, who have a desire to change the world and who lift you up.

Love and support is as strong as it has ever been for the University of South Carolina, he said.

He said there is a network of universities that the school has a good relationship with, including Francis Marion University.

“Everyone wants to see the University of South Carolina move forward and do well,” Amiridis said.

He said the university has excellent infrastructure.

It has one of the most beautiful campuses in the country, Amiridis said. It has the Taj Mahal of business education and legal education, but facilities are only part of the equation.

“We are in the sector to provide personalized services,” Amiridis said.

The most important infrastructure is human infrastructure, he said.

“We have outstanding faculty members, and we have a very dedicated group of staff members … We are recognized nationally and internationally for what we do and what we discover,” he said.

Amiridis said he is committed to excellence, transparency and accessibility.

“I think there is a lot of progress that we can make to be more user-friendly, to be more efficient and be more open … easy to navigate when you are looking for information, Amiridis said.

He said he has been a faculty member, academic administrator and higher education leader and he will use this experience to guide South Carolina into its next era.

“If you want to remember one thing from today,” Amiridis said, “Watch what USC will be doing in a number of years from now.”

Amiridis returned to the University of South Carolina as its 30th president on July 1. He first arrived to USC in 1994 and spent more than two decades at the Columbia campus as a faculty member and administrator, serving from 2009 to 2015 as the university’s executive vice president for academic affairs and provost.

Prior to retuning, he led the University of Illinois-Chicago as its chancellor since 2015.

His two children are both graduates of the University of South Carolina.