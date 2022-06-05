Using social media for your farm or business

Social media is a part of nearly everyone’s life in some shape or form. It has become more and more common over the past decade, and now it’s even become a marketing tool.

Many businesses and farms of different types have turned to social media to market their business.

Whether the farm or business is selling products or services, social media platforms allow you to reach countless people within a shorter time for little to no cost, especially when compared to other conventional marketing tools. Social media not only allows you to promote your business, but you’re also able to make connections with present customers/potential customers, receive immediate feedback, and educate the public.

The only caveat: You can easily slip through the cracks and go unseen or become irrelevant within a short time. So how can you avoid becoming irrelevant? There is no way to prevent it from happening altogether, but there are some tips you can follow to keep your business page relevant.

Tip 1: Post consistently/ at peak times

This is probably the most common tip you’ll hear. The more you post, and you post consistently, the more your followers expect your posts. If you release new products or have sales weekly, pick a day of the week that works best and consistently post on that day.

This way your followers are looking for those posts. Along with posting at a consistent and regular time, post at peak times. With the Meta Business Suite through Facebook, you can find out what time your followers are online the most and match your posting up with that time.

If you just created your page and don’t have that type of information yet, don’t worry. You can always research peak times for where you live since there is plenty of research that has already been done.

Tip 2: Connect with your followers

This may seem like a simple tip, but it makes a difference. Some examples of connecting with your audience could be as simple as responding to their comments. Or you could even create stories on Facebook/ Instagram and add poll questions for followers to have interaction with your customer base.

Tip 3: Use fewer words

Sometimes we have something we want to post, and it happens to be a lengthy post. That’s OK, but the fewer words on a social media post, the more likely someone will stop scrolling and take a look.

Most individuals don’t have a long attention span, especially scrolling through information on social media, so make your posts and ads short, sweet, and to the point. This will provide a better chance of having more people reading your post. Good quality pictures are also a great way to get people to interact with your posts. If you have a farm, this is a great way to promote your products by showing people where they come from.

Tip 4: Switch up your content

Sometimes you may find yourself in a funk, posting the same thing repeatedly. Maybe you’ve found your audience doesn’t seem to be growing. An excellent way to counteract this is to switch up your content. Some examples could be:

What products do you have

Where to buy the products

Educational posts

Daily chores on the farm

New additions to your farm (employees, animals, etc.)

Community events

Holiday posts

Thank your customers

Milestones

Celebrations/birthdays

Answers to common questions

Recipes or how to use your products or how are your customers using your products/services.

Tip 5: Be you

This last tip may seem simple but always make sure you stay true to your business’s brand, don’t stray from your values for social media to gain followers because followers don’t equate to customers. You gain customers from the value of your products, and how well you can market them is just as important.

We’ve gone over some tips if you want to market your farm/ business with social media, but what if you don’t own a business? What if you’re looking to support local farms and businesses?

Well, the obvious answer is to buy products from them. But you can also help their business by being active on their social media platforms. The more people involved on their pages; the more Facebook and other social media content providers will advertise their page. So, “like”, “share”, and leave a comment. Leaving reviews is also another great way to support the farm/business as well.

Our world is forever changing, and social media is becoming more intertwined in our daily lives. While everyone has different opinions on the matter, it’s an excellent opportunity as a business to get your products out to more people. Take the opportunity, but make sure you use the platforms as much as possible.

