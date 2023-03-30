FLORENCE, S.C. -- A utility lineman was stabbed multiple times Thursday morning after they descended from a Coward utility pole.

According to a Florence County Sheriff's Office release, the lineman was working atop a pole on North Bethel Road when a man drove up and asked if the lineman needed any help.

"The victim responded 'no.' When the victim came down the pole the suspect began stabbing him multiple times," Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release.

The victim described the suspect as a black man in his 20's who left the scene in a newer green Mustang.

The victim was taken to a Florence area hospital where they were treated and released.

