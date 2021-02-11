VA to do COVID mass veteran vaccination Feb. 15 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina has partnered with the Columbia VA to vaccinate Veterans against COVID-19.

Monday the Columbia VA will host a mass Veteran vaccination event for enrolled Veterans, 65 and older. The vaccination clinic will be located at the Colonial Life Arena from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointments are required for Veterans to be vaccinated.

Enrolled veterans 65-years-old and older qualify and may park in one of the three lots directly in front of the arena at Lincoln and Devine streets. The arena is located at 801 Lincoln Street, Columbia, 29201.

Currently enrolled veterans can contact the facility’s vaccine hotline at 803-776-4000, dial 1 and then extension 2873 (CURE). Veterans may also call the CURE line to schedule a vaccination beyond Monday’s event. Hotline hours are from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

VA staff will also be on hand to enroll veterans in need of other care and benefits. If you need to be enrolled, reach out to our Welcome Center at 803-776-4000 option 5.