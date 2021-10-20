 Skip to main content
Vacant Florence house damaged by Wednesday morning fire
FLORENCE, S.C. — A vacant Florence house was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to 408 Johns St. shortly after 5 a.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the front of the structure, according to Florence Fire Marshall Chris Johnson.

Firefighters initially attacked the fire from the exterior before making entry and had the blaze under control in about an hour, according to the Johnson.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, the cause of which was undetermined after the investigation.

The Florence Fire Department sent three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and was assisted by Florence police officers.

