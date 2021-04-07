Vacant Florence house damaged by Wednesday morning fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A vacant Florence house was damaged by an early Wednesday morning fire.
Florence firefighters and police officer responded at 3:46 a.m. to a reported structure fire at 705 North McQueen Street and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front of the house, according to a release from the Florence Fire Department.
Firefighters were able to control the blaze in about 20 minutes.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS.
